Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 447,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,821,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $80,163,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $56,424,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

