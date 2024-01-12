Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Maritime Resources Price Performance

MRTMF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. Maritime Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

