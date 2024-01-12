Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Maritime Resources Price Performance
MRTMF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. Maritime Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
