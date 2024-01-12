MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $291.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $246.00.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.09.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $270.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.38. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

