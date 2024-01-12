Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.440-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.390-3.590 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Masimo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $120.36 on Friday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.