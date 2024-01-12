Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho cut their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.22.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

MTDR stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 194.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

