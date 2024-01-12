Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Mattel by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 238.0% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 193.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

