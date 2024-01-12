McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $488.85 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $489.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

