Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys 3,007 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CEVA by 64.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of CEVA opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.30 million, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

