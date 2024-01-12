Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys 762 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

NYSE:MTB opened at $135.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

