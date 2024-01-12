Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

