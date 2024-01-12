Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

