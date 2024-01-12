Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.10, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

