Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 47.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,785,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

HLT opened at $182.15 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.24. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

