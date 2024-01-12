Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 34,501 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 93.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,501 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $207.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.35 and a 200 day moving average of $188.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

