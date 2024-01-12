Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 422 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

