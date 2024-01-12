Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 777,957 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777,957 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $8,062,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at about $10,325,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 315,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.46. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

