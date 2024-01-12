Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 241,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 215.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

