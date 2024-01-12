Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Increased to Neutral at CIBC

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MERC. StockNews.com raised Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Mercer International stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Mercer International has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

