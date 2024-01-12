Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE:MTH opened at $174.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.10.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

