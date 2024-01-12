Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $226,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 937,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $281,566,000 after purchasing an additional 250,632 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

META opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $950.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.76 and a fifty-two week high of $372.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

