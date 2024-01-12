Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 4.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $369.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.76 and a 1 year high of $372.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

