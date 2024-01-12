Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 322,264 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $412,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $369.67 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.76 and a 52 week high of $372.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.99 and its 200-day moving average is $315.24. The company has a market capitalization of $950.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

