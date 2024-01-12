Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Raymond James lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.31. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.53. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $54.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

