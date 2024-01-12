Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,186.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,123.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,160.69.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

