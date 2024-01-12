MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,470 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of MGIC Investment worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,882 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

MTG stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

