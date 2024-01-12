Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after buying an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after buying an additional 487,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $412,120,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

