MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Down 4%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $376.00 and last traded at $376.43. 33,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 57,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.12.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.58.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

