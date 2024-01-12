MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £196.40 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £196.40 ($250.35).
Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Stefan Allanson purchased 45 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £201.15 ($256.41).
MJ Gleeson Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 469 ($5.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.93. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 344.50 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 538 ($6.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 459.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 416.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,143.90 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MJ Gleeson
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MJ Gleeson
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.