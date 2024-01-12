MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £196.40 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £196.40 ($250.35).

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Stefan Allanson purchased 45 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £201.15 ($256.41).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 469 ($5.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.93. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 344.50 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 538 ($6.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 459.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 416.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,143.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 518 ($6.60) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

