Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MHK opened at $104.46 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $130.63. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

