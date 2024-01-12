MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $55.80. Approximately 126,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 404,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,304,000 after acquiring an additional 580,375 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,439,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

