Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $109.90.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

