Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

MS opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after buying an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after buying an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after buying an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

