MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives $14.75 Average PT from Analysts

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

NYSE MRC opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $858.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.05.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

