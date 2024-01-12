MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 3.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of MSCI worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $550.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.83. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

