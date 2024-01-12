MWA Asset Management Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $227.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

