Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 4.8%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.65 and last traded at $62.94. 607,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,388,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. Natera’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,300,060.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $159,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 676,915 shares of company stock valued at $39,554,930. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

