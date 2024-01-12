National Bankshares Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.75.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$51.70 on Monday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.94.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.