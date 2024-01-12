National Bankshares Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.25

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.92.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$6.46 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$7.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of C$432.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.5727029 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. In other news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

