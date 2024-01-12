National Bankshares Trims Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Target Price to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.31.

ALS stock opened at C$18.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$867.62 million, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$17.85 and a 52 week high of C$23.97.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.4306708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

