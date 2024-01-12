National Bankshares Trims Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Target Price to C$8.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE:SLS opened at C$4.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$7.53.

In related news, Director Daniel Earle bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

