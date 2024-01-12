National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:NGG opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

