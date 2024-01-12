National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

NSA opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 205.51%.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,733,000 after buying an additional 321,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,553,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after buying an additional 163,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

