Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
