Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut to “Underperform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.96.

Shares of NAVI opened at $17.41 on Monday. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Navient’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,351,000 after buying an additional 3,502,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navient by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after buying an additional 70,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 44.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 449,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

