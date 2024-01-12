NEAR Protocol Price Down 0% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and approximately $244.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00008004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00084462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00028248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00023528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.6068693 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $315,082,393.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

