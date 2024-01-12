Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $492.23 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.01.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.88.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

