Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $475.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.67.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $492.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $503.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.66 and its 200-day moving average is $434.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

