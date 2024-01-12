New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.59.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NGD

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $923.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.65. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in New Gold by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 106,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 160,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.