Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,206,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,400,000 after buying an additional 2,106,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,079,000 after buying an additional 1,617,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

