Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.52.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Performance

Nextracker stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $49.82.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Nextracker will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $5,892,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 51.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,127,000 after purchasing an additional 522,083 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 98.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 606,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.